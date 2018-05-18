BUFFALO, NY - A Federal court jury has convicted three members of the Kingsmen motorcycle club, including national club president David Pirk, on charges including racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as drugs and weapons charges after a trial which featured three months of testimony, and 60 witnesses.

The jury announced its verdict at 12:45 pm Friday after two days of deliberation.

Pirk, 67, whom prosecutors portrayed as having overseen a criminal enterprise involved with drugs, guns and violence faces a mandatory life sentence when he returns to court on September 25.

Pirk was convicted of ordering and coordinating the execution style slayings of two Kingsmen members, Paul Maue and Daniel “DJ” Szymanski, who were shot behind the group’s North Tonawanda clubhouse in September of 2014.

Andre Jenkins, convicted a year later on state charges of carrying out the murders and who is already serving life without parole, faces an additional life sentence as a result of today’s federal court verdict.

Timothy Enix, 59, a former regional president of the Kingsmen, was convicted on weapons and drug conspiracy charges and faces at least 30 years in prison.

The three men were among 16 members of the Kingsmen indicted in 2016 and who face a host of charges relating to alleged criminal activity.

A few of those charged have pleaded guilty and are cooperating with authorities

During closing arguments defense lawyers for the three men currently on trial branded those who testified against them as liars who were out to cut their own deals and save their own skins.

MORE: Jury Finally Gets Kingsmen Case

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley will have more on this story on Channel 2 News First at 5pm.

© 2018 WGRZ