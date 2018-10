BUFFALO, NY-- A man accused of blowing up his North Buffalo house, and damaging nearby homes, has plead guilty.

Santo Cok, 72, admitted to arson and reckless endangerment for disconnecting a gas line in his home on Covington Road and using a candle to blow it up.

He survived, and the homes next door were damaged.

Cok could get 15 years behind bars at his sentencing in January.

