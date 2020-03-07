Groups worry new law will land more New Yorkers behind bars

A new state law in NY allows judges to set bail for more criminal charges than originally allowed under a sweeping 2019 reform that largely did away with cash bail.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new state law in New York allows judges to set bail for more criminal charges than originally allowed under a sweeping 2019 reform that largely did away with cash bail for many people awaiting trial.

Several criminal justice reform groups and state lawmakers raised concern at a Thursday virtual news conference that the amended law, which goes into effect in July, will land more people behind bars amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the Democratic-led Legislature passed a landmark state law that ruled out money bail and pretrial detention for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges.