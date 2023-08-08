Greece man returning to prison for fraudulently buying and selling sports cards

A man from Greece N.Y. has been sentenced to return to prison after scamming people to purchase sports cards through wire transfers.

GREECE, N.Y. — A man from Greece, N.Y. convicted of wire fraud has been sentenced to 27 months in prison and will have to pay approximately $33,000 in restitution.

Kyle Bertrand, a 35-year-old man who had been on recent supervised release following convictions he had in 2017, will be returning to prison.



According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bertrand advertised on social media between October 2021 and 2022 that he had collectible cards for sale. These cards did not exist though, and were just a scam for money.

He would post legitimate ads with pictures and values of the cards, and then negotiate sales with interested buyers. Once buyers agreed to a sale, Bertrand would have the buyer submit a payment via wire through a mobile payment service and ship them an empty box.