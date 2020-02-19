ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man from Greece, NY was arrested and charged Wednesday for allegedly threatening to kill New York Senator Charles Schumer and California Congressman Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, has been charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties and interstate communication of a threat, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Allegedly Lippa called Schumer's office in Albany on February 4, and Schiff's office in Washington D.C. on January 23, and left a threatening voicemail containing a death threat. Both threats were reported to the United States Capitol Police, which started the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the telephone number of both calls was traced back to Lippa. And when questioned by special agents, Lippa admitted to making the threatening calls to Schumer and Schiff because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

You can read the full the criminal complaint below.

WARNING: Please be aware the criminal complaint includes obscenities.

RELATED: Teen charged in Sweet Home High School threat

RELATED: Buffalo Police called to investigate threat at Hutch-Tech High School

RELATED: Charges pending against student who made threat against International Prep School at Grover