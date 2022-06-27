Grand jury indicts Jamestown man for selling fentanyl, resulting in 2 deaths

Steven Mojica Medina, 34, was charged with the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl causing death, and narcotics conspiracy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office Western District of New York announced Monday that a federal grand jury indicted and charged a man for the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl that claimed the life of two people.

Steven Mojica Medina, 34, of Jamestown was charged with distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the news release, on August 30, 2018, Medina sold acetyl fentanyl which resulted in the death of an individual identified as J.H. On September 9, 2018, Medina sold heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl, which resulted in the death of an individual identified as J.T.

The indictment further states that:

Medina conspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl and cocaine;

Used a residence on Euclid Avenue in Jamestown to conduct his drug trafficking activities; and

Possessed firearms while conducting drug trafficking activities. In May 2015, Medina was convicted on a gun charge in Chautauqua County Court and is legally prohibited from possession firearms and ammunition.