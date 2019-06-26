BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island restaurant owner admitted that he collected about $57,000 in taxes from customers that he didn't actually give to the government.

Patrick Wirth owns River Beaver at Beaver Island State Park, and he pleaded guilty to a tax fraud charge for the crimes that took place over the course of two years.

He could get seven years in prison when he's sentenced in September.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Allegany County man faces animal cruelty charges

Soccer trainer, facing child porn charges, granted two-week adjournment

Buffalo man found guilty in West Side rape and robbery