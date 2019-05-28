BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 25 years of post-release supervision after previously pleading guilty to sexual conduct with a child.

Jacob Beach, 26, had pleaded guilty in April to one felony count of course of sexual conduct against a child. He had admitted to the oral sexual conduct between September and December in 2017 with a victim younger than 11 years old.

He was sentenced Tuesday by Erie County County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

Beach will required to register as sex offender after his release. A protection order for the victim will remain in place until 2069.

