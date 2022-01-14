Grand Island man sentenced to 5 years probation for killing a dog

Brian Cline, 43, was sentenced to five years probation for beating a toy poodle to death.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, a Grand Island man was sentenced on charges for killing a dog.

Brian Cline, 43, was given five years probation. In November, Cline pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class "E" felony.

Prosecutors allege Cline intentionally hit and kicked a toy poodle in March of 2020 at a home on Baseline Road in the Town of Grand Island. The owner found the dog dead in its crate the next morning.

A neighbor gave Erie County Sheriff's Office deputies their home surveillance footage after hearing about the dog's death. The footage showed Cline striking and kicking the animal.

A necropsy determined the dog died from blunt force trauma.