Grand Island man charged with hate crime, harassment

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says he was threatening an African American victim over several weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island man is facing a felony charge for allegedly threatening an African American victim over several weeks.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says Timothy Knight, Jr., 33, was arrested on Monday. The sheriff's office says they responded to a Grand Island man who was receiving threatening messages from Knight. The messages included physical threats with racial overtones and epithets.

After the District Attorney's office investigated and consulted with the sheriff's office, Knight was arrested. He is charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree hate crime/aggravated harassment.