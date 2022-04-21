Grand Island man charged for hitting woman with a pool cue

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island man is facing charges following an incident at a local bar.
Charles Vacanti, 46, was arrested following an assault complaint on March 19.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the San-Dees Pub on Ferry Avenue around 4am for a report of a female struck by a pool cue.
After deputies spoke to the victim and witnesses, they arrested Vacanti. He is charged with one count of felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon as a hate crime, as well as one count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Vacanti is currently in the Erie County Holding Center awaiting arraignment. He will be arraigned at 5pm in Grand Island Town Court.
2 On Your Side reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on why Vacanti is being charged with a hate crime, and a spokesperson said there will be a press conference later this afternoon to provide more information. 2 On Your Side will carry that press conference live on WGRZ.com.