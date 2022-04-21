Grand Island man charged for hitting woman with a pool cue

According to the Sheriff's office, deputies were called the San-Dees Pub on Ferry Avenue around 4am for a report of a female struck by a pool cue.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Grand Island man is facing charges following an incident at a local bar.

Charles Vacanti, 46, was arrested following an assault complaint on March 19.

After deputies spoke to the victim and witnesses, they arrested Vacanti. He is charged with one count of felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon as a hate crime, as well as one count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Vacanti is currently in the Erie County Holding Center awaiting arraignment. He will be arraigned at 5pm in Grand Island Town Court.