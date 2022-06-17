Grand Island Schools investigating incident of students being asked, threatened to share nude photos of themselves

Superintendent Brian Graham shared a message with parents to make them aware of the situation and ask for information.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Grand Island Central School District is investigating a situation where female students at the high school and middle school are being asked and threatened to share nude photos of themselves.

Superintendent Brian Graham sent a message to parents informing them of the situation and letting them know law enforcement is investigating.

"It is my understanding that this person is contacting our students using TikTok and then directing them to SnapChat or Instagram. The person is using threatening language if the child does not comply," Graham said in the message to parents.

Graham is asking parents to talk to their children about the situation.

People with information are asked to contact their building principal, RogerBroeker@gicsd.org , JohnFitzpatrick@gicsd.org , or BrianGraham@gicsd.org. People can also use the Viking Tip line on the main page of the school district website.

Graham also offered the following tips for people regarding online safety: