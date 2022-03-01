Grand Island attorney sentenced in tax evasion case

William J. Costello, II, 72, was sentenced to serve two years probation and pay restitution totaling over $128,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island attorney who was convicted of tax evasion was sentenced to probation on Tuesday.

William J. Costello, II, 72, has been sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay restitution totaling $128,740.49 to the Internal Revenue Service.

The prosecution said that Castello, who was a practicing attorney before his conviction, has attempted to not pay income tax between 2005 and 2007, as well as between 2009 and 2012. He also attempted to avoid the assessment of income tax from 2014 to 2017.

Castello placed his money outside of the reach of the IRS by placing it in his Interest on Lawyer Account for personal use. He deposited both personal and business income into the IOLA account and used it to pay for personal expenses.