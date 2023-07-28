Gov. Hochul in Buffalo to talk about getting guns off the streets

The governor said 956 illegal guns were seized in Buffalo last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is in Buffalo talking about continued efforts to battle gun violence here and across the state.

Hochul touted new crime statistics from 2022 that show a decrease in shootings, homicides, and violent crimes in the City of Buffalo.

The governor said 956 illegal guns were seized in Buffalo last year.

State Police and Buffalo Police are also placing a focus on getting ghost guns off the streets.

"Guns that are being purchased on the internet and the parts being put together at home, they're untraceable. So while criminals continue to design and conceal firearms we will continue to try and stay a step ahead of them making it illegal to do so," said Hochul.