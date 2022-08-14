Gov. Hochul addresses Chautauqua community following attack on Salman Rushdie

On Sunday, Hochul told the community at Chautauqua Institution that New York State will not tolerate hate and ignorance.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop back home in Western New York on Sunday following Friday's vicious attack on the renowned author and world leader Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution.

Hochul was joined by the institution's president Dr. Michael Hill, County Executive PJ Wendel, and New York State Police.

In addition to applauding the courageous acts of local staff and law enforcement, who ultimately saved Rushdie's life after he was attacked and stabbed on stage by an assailant during a speaking engagement, Hochul said very clearly that," New York State will always stand up to protect freedom of expression and freedom of speech."

Her remarks continued, "We condemn the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie and we condemn any individual or any group that dare violate the sanctity of a place like Chautauqua or attempt an assassination on a world leader."

Happening Now: Media is at attention as we await @GovKathyHochul here at the @chq … the Gov is expected to address the violent attack on Salman Rushdie. I’ll be live at 6 with details! @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/eWsO2RiaJw — Liz Lewin (@LizLewinTV) August 14, 2022

Following the attack, at the governor's request, New York State Police Supt. Kevin Bruen said police will have a stronger presence on the grounds for the time being to ensure the community's safety.

"Some of the commitment you will see in the form of uniformed troopers, troopers with K9s, and a lot of what will happen you won't see," Bruen shared. "There will be investigators doing background work and threat assessments."

As for Rushdie's condition, on Sunday sources told NBC that while Rushdie sustained severe life-threatening injuries from the attack, according to Rushdie's son, his temperament and sense of humor are still the same.

Police say, the attacker is in custody and pleaded not guilty on Saturday to several charges, including attempted murder in the 2nd degree.