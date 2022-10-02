Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue

A police spokesperson said the girl was shot while outside. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.

A police spokesperson said the girl was shot while outside. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.