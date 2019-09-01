A Geneseo man was arrested Sunday on a drug-related charge.

Chad W. Lipson, 39, was arrested following a 911 call to check on the welfare of a driver on East Main Road in Lima. Lipson was found slumped over the steering wheel, with the vehicle parked partially in the road.

The deputy sheriff who found the vehicle also reported that Lipson was in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking device and that he was unable to wake Lipson.

A license check found that Lipson had been driving only with a New York State learners permit.

Lipson was arrested and charged with driving while impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.