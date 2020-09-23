Genesee County woman accused of acting as a money mule for internet scammers

Julie Keller, 55, of Corfu, is charged with mail fraud.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Genesee County woman, who is a mail carrier for the United State's Postal Service, is facing charges for allegedly working as a money mule for internet scammers.

According to the criminal complaint, Keller is accused of engaging as a money mule for various internet-based scams, accepting and redirecting thousands of dollars to Africa between 2014 and August 2020.

Investigators say during that time, she had accounts closed by at least five different banks due to suspicious cash, check, money order, and wire activity.

The USPS was contacted by the Boston, MA Police Department in July to get their assistance in an investigation involving an individual who believed she had been defrauded in connection with a rental property listed on Craigslist.

The person said they replied to an ad for an apartment for rent and agreed to rent the property. According to the complaint, the supposed landlord instructed C.R.P. to split the deposit for the rental between an electronic payment via an electronic cellular telephone application, or “cash app,” and by money order, using the U.S. Mail. The supposed landlord instructed C.R.P. to send the money order to Julie Keller in Corfu, New York, who was identified as an accountant.

The investigation determined that address was provided by the supposed landlord is a USPS facility in Corfu. Keller is employed by the USPS as a mail carrier.

After the person made the down payments, investigators say the supposed landlord stopped all contact and the property was never secured.

Investigators say Keller's banking history revealed that she had a pattern of suspicious cash, check, money order and wire activity totaling in excess of $150,000 dating back to 2014.