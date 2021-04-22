Genesee County Sheriff's Office looking for bail scam suspects

Deputies say it appears this scam is specifically targeting the elderly and remind people to be suspect of phone calls from unknown sources.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's office is looking for two men in connection with a bail scam, where suspects made off with money from a victim.

Wednesday, a victim was contacted by phone who claimed to be a relative who had been arrested and needed bail money. Under this pretense, the victim agreed to pay and arrangements were made to pick up the cash.

Shortly after that call, someone arrived at the home claiming to be a courier for the arrested family member's attorney and money was exchanged. A second phone call was made a short time after saying the bail had been raised and another exchange of cash took place.

The suspect posing as the courier is described as a Hispanic male, under 26 years old, wearing red and gray sweat suit and ball cap.

A second suspect who also posed as a courier is described as a white male, thin, with dirty blonde hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black frayed jeans, driving a white box style van.

The Sheriff's Office is looking into two similar incidents: One where money was exchanged, and a second that was stopped by a family member who was aware of the scam.

