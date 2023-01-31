Genesee County principal accused of sexually abusing child

A Grand Jury indictment unsealed Monday alleges Jason R. Clark "engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than eleven years old."

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A principal at a parochial school in Genesee County is accused of sexually abusing a child when he was a teacher several years ago.

A Grand Jury indictment unsealed Monday says Jason R. Clark "engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than eleven years old." At the time of the incidents, Clark was a teacher at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Batavia, according to an email sent by Genesee County District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell to our NBC sister station WHEC.

Clark is charged with one count of sexual conduct against a child for incidents that occurred between Labor Day 2014 to mid-June 2015.

He is also charged with another count of sexual conduct against a child for incidents that occurred between Labor Day 2015 to mid-June 2016.