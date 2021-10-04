Genesee County man pleads guilty to threatening Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on social media

Thomas Netter of Oakfield pleaded guilty to a single count of harassment in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Genesee County man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for sending a threatening message to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz via social media.

Thomas Netter, 50, or Oakfield was given a conditional discharge and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service for his plea to a charged of harassment in the second degree.

Netter admitted using Facebook to send the message on January 29, 2021. The Erie County District Attorney's office says the message was related to COVID-19 mandates.