A garden variety theft caught by a surveillance camera in West Seneca

Thieves struck a West Seneca garden supply business twice this week. The business owner believes the thieves were possibly working a landscaping job.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — “Video doesn’t lie.”

On that point, Joseph Weber is correct.

Surveillance video on his business, Mike Weber Greenhouses, shows the almost-drive-by theft of plants early Thursday morning from his garden supply business.

In the video, a small silver or gray colored pick-up truck pulls up to an entrance with locked gate across it. A man jumps out of the truck, scrambles under the gate, then begins throwing plants into the bed of the truck. After about a minute, the man jumps back into the vehicle and it drives away.

Weber says this was the same way his business was robbed on Tuesday morning. “It was the same guys at the same time. Same vehicle. They didn’t even care,” Weber said.

After reviewing surveillance video from both thefts, Weber believes the thieves were possibly working a landscaping job. He says plants weren’t merely scooped up, but rather some were overlooked in favor of others like they were shopping.

Both thefts were reported to West Seneca Police. Weber also posted surveillance footage on Facebook, and that has been shared more than 4,000 times.

“I want people to know that we are paying attention to it and we know about it and we’ll press charges if they’re caught,” Weber said.

He added: "Our retail is seasonal, but we're a full year-round operation. We sell wholesale to other greenhouse companies, and then we supply grocery stores with potted organic herbs."

And it's largely a family operation.