No arrests. No new information to release.

That's the latest from Buffalo Police on the murder investigation of 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie.

Buffalo Police spokesperson, Captain Jeff Rinaldo tells 2 On Your Side they are getting tips and the community has been cooperating with their investigation.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, outside Johnson's Grape Street home.

Johnson and her grandson were two of the four people on the porch when the shooting happened. Yvette Johnson's brother had been holding the toddler. Police say a number of people were seen walking up to the house. It's not clear how many had guns or how many rounds were fired, but all four people on the porch were hit. The boy and his grandmother didn't survive.

In the hours following the shooting, family members and activist groups called on the local community to help catch their killers.

Mayor Byron Brown even took to Facebook and Twitter sharing the confidential tip line number. Within hours, there were more than a dozen retweets and hundreds of shares.

While Mayor Brown says tips are coming in, they're still asking for more, "The more information that they can get, the better it will be. The more ammunition they will have in being able to solve a really terrible crime in this community."

2 On Your Side also reached out to Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel pastor, Darius Pridgen, Tuesday. He's working with the family of Yvette Johnson and her grandson to help them navigate this painful time.

One issue, which surfaced today, was confusion regarding a fundraising account.

"There are people who are trying to raise money that the family does not know," Pridgen said.

He explained at the press conference Tuesday afternoon that the only official online crowd-funding website is a GoFundMe page called "Yvette D Johnson & Grandson Fund" which will help the family with funeral arraignments.

Like the mayor, Pridgen is also asking the community to share information with police. He says it's a necessary step in the healing.

"That is so important that people who really are concerned about their neighborhood do more than complain about homicides and those type of things," Pridgen told 2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa. "Because whenever there's a homicide there's always somebody that knows something."

Helping this family is very personal for Pridgen because, not only is he a city and faith leader, he's also a resident of the Fruitbelt.

"It hurts," the church pastor admitted. "I don't care how many situations like this I'm involved in, it's a life, and a person has lost a life. And in this situation, innocent victims, totally innocent victims. That hurts even more."

"When neighborhoods bind together, like they did to change the Fruitbelt. When they bind together in a situation like this to bring a murderer to justice, you'll see the community continues to do even better. And there will be a message sent out to those criminals, " Pridgen added.

Pridgen told 2 On Your Side that you can also send money via Cash App "True Bethel $johnsonfamilyfund" or in person at the following M&T bank location, as of Friday, July 6:

Memorial Fund for Yvette D. Johnson & Grandson

M&T Bank, Main & E. Delevan Branch

The family told 2 On Your Side Monday that they also plan to raise money for a reward, as an incentive for anyone who may have information that brings the murder suspect, or suspects, to justice. No information has been released about this, as of Tuesday evening.

