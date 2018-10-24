NEW CASTLE - A "functional explosive device" was found at Bill and Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua home this morning, officials reportedly told The Associated Press.

A U.S. official reportedly told The Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

New Castle police said this morning that they helped federal authorities and Westchester County police respond to the incident. They referred questions to the FBI and the Secret Service.

"We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate," the FBI tweeted around 9:30 a.m. "As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time."

The incident comes two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by Soros, a billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist.

