Frontier Middle School student arrested after bringing firearm to school

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Frontier Central School District issued a "hold in place" Tuesday for the middle school after a student brought a firearm to school.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Christopher Swiatek said the school district is "very limited in what details can be provided."

Swiatek went on to say that during the incident, the student was separated from the firearm, which was then secured. The Hamburg Police Department was called to the school to help resolve the incident.

According to Swiatek, the student who was in possession of the firearm is in police custody and is "awaiting disposition by the authorities." After the student was arrested, the school was thoroughly searched and was allowed to resume regular operations.

You can read the full letter from Swiatek below:

"As you know, an incident resulting in a "hold in place" happened yesterday at the Middle School. While we still are very limited in what details can be provided, we now can state that the incident involved a firearm brought to school by one of our students. Consistent with our safety procedures, the student was separated from the firearm, the firearm was secured, and we involved the Hamburg Police Department, which responded immediately to completely resolve the incident.