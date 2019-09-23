HAMBURG, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unsubstantiated threat at Frontier Central High School.

2 On Your Side received several calls from parents who were concerned.

The school was put in a temporary lockdown, before giving the all-clear.

A school official says the students were safe. A robocall will go out to parents.

Officials are investigating the source of the threat. They say there was no credible evidence to support

Here is a posting from the Town of Hamburg Police Facebook page:

Earlier today, Frontier Central Administration received an email communication of a threatening nature from an unknown source. As a precautionary measure, Frontier High School and Big Tree Elementary administrators have implemented a ‘lockdown’ of those schools while staff and Hamburg Police investigate the matter. Currently, there has been no further evidence uncovered that anyone’s safety is at risk. Again, this is a PRECAUTIONARY measure. Please allow Police and Staff to complete their investigation and we will keep you updated here.