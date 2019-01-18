FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. — A man from the Town of Friendship was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole a dog that was later found dead.

New York State Police say, Zakary Cobb, 29, stole his previous employer's dog and kept it as leverage in a months-long civil matter.

After an investigation into a report of a missing dog, troopers discovered that Cobb took the dog, which was later found dead.

Cobb has been charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Coercion, and Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.