Chautauqua County man arrested following child pornography investigation

FREWSBURG, N.Y. — A Frewsburg man is facing several charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

New York State Police arrested John Peterson, 38, on September 26. He is charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and 10 counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Investigators say they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline that between December 2020 and March 2022, multiple pornographic images of underage children were uploaded to electronic devices belonging to Peterson.

State Police executed a search warrant at his home and found a deserialized loaded 9MM handgun and two electronic devices. The Troop A Computer Crime Unit analyzed the devices and confirmed pornographic images were found.

Peterson was arrested, processed and issued appearance tickets.