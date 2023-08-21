Free 'Yellow Dot' program for NYS residents

The yellow dot program is free, and provides life-saving medical attention during the first "golden hour" after a crash.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Did you know that the NYS Sheriffs Association has a free program that helps provide life-saving medical attention during the first "golden hour" after a crash or emergency to residents?

The 'Yellow Dot' program is just that, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to take advantage of utilizing the free program.

A 'Yellow Dot' kit is free, and includes two items, a identification card, and sticker decal for your car. The 'Yellow Dot' sticker in the driver’s-side rear window of your vehicle will alert first responders that vital medical information is stored in the glove compartment of your car at the time of an accident.

'Yellow Dots' can also be used on your home as well for similar purposes. The Sheriffs Association has distributed over 2 million free 'Yellow Dots' to New Yorkers.

People interested in receiving a free kit, can sign up for one online here.

