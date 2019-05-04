FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced Friday that the police officer involved in a deadly shooting in Fredonia last December will not be charged.

The incident happened December 10, 2018. Officers were called to a home on Liberty street for a person locked inside a bathroom with an unknown medical condition.

Police officials said that man, identified as Gueorgui Penev, 23, charged from the bathroom, covered in blood, wielding a knife and proceeded to attempt to attack the officer. The officer retreated outside and yelled for the man to drop his weapon. When he did not, the officer fired a shot to stop Penev.

