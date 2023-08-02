Fredonia Police investigate a burglary, stabbing that happened in the Village

The Fredonia Police answered a frantic 911 call on Tuesday about a man with a knife who broke into an apartment.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The Fredonia Police are investigating an event that happened in the Village on early Tuesday morning that began with a frantic 911 call.

The call was made by an ex-girlfriend who was stabbed by the ex-boyfriend, whose names have not been released. The ex-boyfriend allegedly had broken a window and climbed into her apartment on Wisteria Drive. Police say he allegedly used a 12-inch knife to stab the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say there were obvious sounds of screaming coming from the apartment complex. They attempted to communicate with the man to no avail. He just continued to scream threats, and then stab himself in the arm.

Due to stabbing himself and becoming weak, the man surrendered himself to the officers. He was then flown to ECMC for treatment. The female victim was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for defensive stab wounds.