LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman and man from Franklinville were arrested and charged in connection with a fatal accident in 2015.

Brian C. Shobert, 41, and Michele L. Harter, 46, are accused of leaving the scene of a one-vehicle accident that occured October 23, 2015, in the Town of Humphrey.

A third occupant in the vehicle, Steven J. Kessler, 39, of Grand Island died in the accident.

Shobert was indicted by a Grand Jury for Reckless Endangerment, Criminially Negligent Homicide, Vehicular Manslaughter, Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

Harter was indicted on reckless endangerment.

Both were arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court. Shobert is currently being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 bail/$50,000 bond.

Harter was released under supervision of the Cattaraugus County Probation.

