Franklinville man indicted on hate crime charge for threatening protesters on Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Franklinville man has been indicted on a hate crime charge for allegedly threatening people with a knife during a protest in North Buffalo last summer.

Michael J. Cremen, 48, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of Menacing in the second degree as a Hate Crime and one count of Harassment in the second degree.

Investigators say Cremen threatened protesters with a knife during a demonstration on Hertel Avenue. He is also accused of pushing and threatening one protester and used racial slurs.

His actions were caught on video and shared on social media.

When Cremen was originally charged last year, he failed to show up to his arraignment in Buffalo City Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.