4 people arrested following early morning car chase

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Four people were arrested Monday morning after a car chase through Amherst and Niagara County.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle pursuit from the Town of Amherst. Occupants in the car were allegedly found stealing from vehicles in Amherst, according to police.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies located the car, a silver Cadillac sedan, on westbound Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield. A license plate was provided to dispatch and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the car failed to stop.

The car continued to flee patrols westbound on Lockport Road into the Town of Niagara.

Lewiston Police officers assisted in the chase by placing Stop Sticks at Lockport Road and Tuscarora Road, which resulted in the cars two front tires deflating.

The chase continued to the New York State Power Authority Property at the Town of Lewiston. Deputies say that the occupants of the car then started fleeing on foot.

All four people were taken into custody without further incident.

The three passengers were identified as juveniles and released to their parents with appearance tickets for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

The driver, Kahill James Reeves, is waiting arraignment on the following charges: criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree (class "D" felony), three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, false personation, reckless driving, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.