Four employees from an assisted living facility in Amherst are accused of putting an elderly resident in harm's way.

An elderly resident wandered from the Brompton Heights Assisted Living Facility in December 2017 and was found after being outdoors for hours in freezing temperatures.

The New York State Attorney General's office says one of the employees, George Stokes, was asleep for four and a half hours during an overnight shift and the residential hall he was assigned to monitor was left unattended.



During that time, the 87-year-old resident, wearing only a nightgown, walked out through an emergency exit. Officials say she was found several hours later, nearly unconscious and suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

According to the NYS AG's office, three other employees, Stephanie Shinault, Caprice Newbern and LaQuanda Johnson were working at a nurse’s station in the wing where the resident resided.

Investigators say they allegedly muted or ignored the alarms that were set off when the resident left through the exit doors. It's alleged the three took their breaks together and then left at the same time knowing Stokes was still asleep.

“We will never tolerate neglectful behavior that puts our most vulnerable individuals in harm’s way,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “New Yorkers deserve every assurance that their loved ones are safe in the nursing homes they entrust with their care. Anything less is unconscionable, and my office will continue to hold those responsible accountable for their egregious actions.”

All four employees were arrested last month and charged with felony Endangering the Welfare of a Vulnerable Elderly Person in the Second Degree and misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Person in the Second Degree.

They could face up to one to four years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.