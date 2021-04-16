Foster parent indicted for manslaughter in 6-year-old boy's death

Jermaine J. St. John, 29, of Buffalo was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of manslaughter in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A foster parent accused of causing the death of a six-year-old boy in his care was indicted on manslaughter charges Thursday.

Investigators say St. John recklessly engaged in conduct that caused serious physical injuries to a child in his care at a home on Newburgh Avenue in January 2019.

The child, Byron Clark, was unresponsive when he was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died. Officials say Clark's cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.