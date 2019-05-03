BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local sports coach has pleaded guilty in a case involving sexual text messages he sent to an underage girl.

Francesco Maccarrone entered a guilty plea Tuesday morning to a charge of Dissemination of Indecent Material.

Prosecutors say that Maccarrone sent sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl, who he had coached in soccer at one time. He continued to contact her even once she told him her age.

Maccarrone also coached girls basketball at the YMCA in Orchard Park. He is no longer allowed on the premises.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he will make a sentencing request to the judge after consulting with the victim's family.