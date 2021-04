The former union treasurer of Ironworkers Local 470, Scott Merritt of Celeron faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former union treasurer of Ironworkers Local 470 pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $50,000 between May of 2011 and August of 2018.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo said on Thursday that 40-year-old Scott Merritt of Celeron wrote union checks worth $50,850.71 to pay for various