Former union president pleads guilty to embezzlement

Donald Snyder, 50, of Akron admitted stealing close to $100,000 from the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local 394.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former union chief that represented local first responders has admitted to stealing money from that union for his own personal use.

Between October 2013 and November 2019, Donald Snyder, 50, of Akron was president of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics Local 394. The labor organization represents approximately 200 employees of Twin City Ambulance in Amherst.

During that time, Snyder embezzled nearly $95,000 in union funds by writing checks payable to himself, writing checks payable to cash, which he endorse and withdrew and making unauthorized bank withdrawals.

The U.S. Attorney's office says all of that money was taken for his personal use and not union business.