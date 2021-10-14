Former track coach at Williamsville South High School arraigned on charges of exchanging sexually explicit message with child

Daniel Syracuse of Town of Tonawanda, was arraigned on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former area track coach has been arraigned for exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a child in 2015.

Daniel Syracuse, 38, of the Town of Tonawanda, was arraigned on one count of disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree (class "D" felony) and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Syracuse has been accused to exchanging explicit messages and images over text and through a social media platform back in 2015. Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School at the time.

He is scheduled to return to court in November. He was released on his own recognizance.