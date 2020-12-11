Former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch indicted on rape, sexual assault charges

Charges against Brett A. Rider include sexual harassment while serving as a supervisor and the sexual assault of three female employees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Town of Tonawanda Police dispatch supervisor was indicted Thursday on rape and sexual assault charges.

Brett A. Rider, a 47-year-old man from Kenmore, was charged in State Supreme Court with charges that include sexual harassment while serving as a supervisor and the sexual assault of three female employees.

The charges include:

one felony count of predatory sexually assault;

two first-degree felony counts of rape;

one first-degree felony count of a criminal sexual act;

one first-degree felony count of attempted criminal sexual act;

two first-degree felony counts of sexual abuse;

two third-degree felony counts of rape;

and one third-degree misdemeanor count of stalking.

Rider is accused of sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with one victim in September of 2009. The Erie County District Attorney's Office claims that he also engaged in sexual intercourse with the same victim, without her consent, between September and December of 2015.

The district attorney's office alleges that a second victim was forcibly touched and forced her to touch him in June of 2017, adding that Rider attempted to forcibly engage in oral sex during that incident.

Prosecutors allege that Rider had sex with a third victim without her consent between November of 2017 and January of 2018.

They say in August of 2018 he locked her in a room in the Town of Tonawanda Police complex and blocked the door, and in November of 2019, they say he engaged "in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion by hitting the victim in the face while forcing sexual intercourse in November 2019."

Rider is also accused of stalking the third victim by calling and sending text messages.