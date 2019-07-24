A former Town of Hamburg police captain was arraigned on Tuesday for charges following a domestic incident.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Christopher Monaco is facing charges of harassment in the second degree.

Monaco is accused of physically harassing two Town of Hamburg police officers when they were called to a domestic disturbance at Monaco's home back in May. It is alleged that Monaco also attempted to prevent officers from conducting a thorough investigation by preventing his wife from providing a statement to police.

The 22-year veteran of the Hamburg Police Department was a captain at the time of the incident, but he has since retired.

Monaco was arraigned in May for one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and will return to court in September for a motion argument. If convicted, Monaco faces one year in jail.