BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fired Western New York teacher is headed to prison for owning child pornography.

Scott Aikens, 61, admitted to the charge earlier this year after federal investigators found hundreds of child porn pictures and videos on his laptop last year while he was a teacher at Clymer Central School.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford on Wednesday gave him 4.5 years in prison at his sentencing.

RELATED: Town of Freedom judge who publicly criticized Gov. Cuomo resigns

RELATED: County Clerks ordered to take down trademarked signs

RELATED: Trial of man accused of shooting up Dollar General store in Cheektowaga delayed