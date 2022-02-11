Teacher at Starpoint found not guilty of rape allegations

Brian Lasher, a teacher at the Starpoint Middle School placed on administrative leave, was found not guilty by a judge at the end of his trial.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A Starpoint Central School District teacher that was placed on administrative leave after being accused of rape and sexual abuse was found not guilty Tuesday.

Brian Lasher, a teacher at the Starpoint Middle School who was placed on administrative leave, was found not guilty by a judge at the end of his trial.

Below is a statement from Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman in regard to the case:

"My office took the complaint of the victim in this case very seriously, as we do all cases of this nature. I assigned one of my top assistants to prosecute the case. A trial was conducted, and at the end of that trial, the judge did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. A verdict of not guilty was delivered by the court and we respect that decision. That brings the criminal case to a full conclusion."

Lasher's defense attorney, Thomas J. Eoannou issued this statement on behalf of his client. "Mr. lasher was acquitted after trial as he should have been. The proof at trial proved not only that he was found not guilty, but was clearly innocent of all charges. A review of the discovery materials and the cross-examination at the trial made it readily apparent that the alleged victim's story was simply not true. Mr. Lasher is elated and looks forward to restoring his reputation in the community."

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Superintendent of the Startpoint Central School District to see if Lasher will be reinstated. Back in December of 2021, the district sent a letter to parents that Lasher has been placed on administrative leave when the allegations first surfaced. There's been no update released by the district since the not guilty verdict.