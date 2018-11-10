A former Wyoming County Sheriff's deputy, and Town of Perry board member, plead guilty to murder in the second degree Thursday morning.

The plea was entered by Joseph Mlyniec, on the condition he is sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to Donald O'Geen, Wyoming County District Attorney.

The murder charge is connected to an incident that took place in early March in the Town of Perry.

Mlyniec was alleged to have shot and killed Robert Irvine, III. Mlyniec made a 911 call to let police know about the incident. Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Mlyniec without incident.

In March, 2 On Your SIde spoke with Christina King. She had been dating Irvine for around a year and a half. She said Mlyniec and Irvine were friends and it was not unusual for Irvine to stop by Mlyniec's home/farm on Rt. 246, because he had some belongings stored there and worked on his car on the property.

Mlyniec will be sentenced on November 14. A press conference will take place Friday morning. the district attorney says he will provide further details.

