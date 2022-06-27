Former polling place worker pleads guilty to misdemeanor for stamping ballots during mayoral election

Luz Pena, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a crime against the elective franchise (unclassified misdemeanor under New York Election Law).

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Nov. 2 between 6 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Pena allegedly used a stamp to put "Byron W. Brown" as a write-in mayoral candidate on numerous ballots. The crime took place while Pena was working at a polling place in the City of Buffalo inside the Belle Center on Maryland Street.