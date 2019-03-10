NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A judge Thursday morning sentenced the former owners of an abused and neglected dog to spend 60 days in jail.

Joseph Barwick and Dorthy Adama appeared before North Tonawanda City Court Judge Sean Nickerson.

Earlier this year the two pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. The mixed breed dog formerly known as "Sam Sam" was rescued after North Tonawanda Police said an anonymous tip led them to an emaciated dog in a cage weighing only 15 pounds.

The dog was nursed back to health at the Green Acres Animal Hospital.The rescue organization Diamonds in the Rough has since found the pup a new forever home.