BUFFALO, N.Y. — The former owner of four Mexican restaurants was sentenced to serve one year in prison during an appearance in federal court Thursday.

Sergio Ramses Mucino, a 48-year-old Buffalo man, was convicted of tax evasion and conspiracy to unlawfully employ more than 10 aliens during a 12-month period.

Mucino is the former owner and operator of four Mexican restaurants: Don Tequila on Allen Street in Buffalo, El Agave on Union Road in Cheektowaga, Agave on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, and La Divina on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.

Mucino concealed cash payments, failed to collect payroll taxes, paid employees with cash, and placed assets in the names of other people to avoid payment of income taxes totaling more than $1 million.

RELATED: Former owner of multiple Mexican restaurants pleads guilty to tax fraud