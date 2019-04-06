BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Grand Island woman is accused of stealing pain medication from Roswell Park.

Kelsey A. Mulvey, 27, is charged with illegally obtaining controlled substances by fraud, tampering and violation of HIPAA.

Investigators say Mulvey was a nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center when she used her position as a nurse to tamper with and steal vials of medication. The medications stolen were hydromorphone, methadone and oxycodone, all controlled substances.

They say she accessed the medications from the Pyxis machine, an automated medication dispensing system that required a username and fingerprint to access.

According to the criminal complaint, Mulvey replaced the controlled substances with water and that many of the transactions occurred on floors she was not assigned to, or on her days off.

Mulvey was placed on administrative leave June 28, 2018 after a large number of transactions were identified "cancelled removed".

Roswell Park released the following statement about the charges against the former nurse:

In 2018, we suspected that a healthcare worker was removing controlled substances from Roswell Park. Having zero tolerance for this behavior, Roswell Park immediately informed the New York State Department of Health, the NYS Department of Education and the Bureau of Narcotics and Tobacco Enforcement, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and NYPORT.

At the time of this investigation, all patients who could have received contaminated medication were notified and appropriate medical follow-up was completed. We have also learned through the investigation that our nurses advocated for those patients for whom their pain did not seem to be sufficiently relieved and took appropriate action to relieve their pain.

Since that time, we have taken significant organizational steps to enhance ongoing prevention, detection and response to health care worker drug diversion.

These include heightened surveillance with high-tech software, on-campus security features, review and revision of current policy and procedures, and increased staff training and education on what they can do to keep their patients and themselves safe as it relates to drug diversion. We have also enhanced dedicated resources for the diversion prevention program.

According to the Journal of Clinical Nursing, approximately 20% of nurses struggle with an addiction to drug or alcohol, and one in 10 physicians will follow into drug or alcohol abuse at some point in their lives, mirroring the general population.

If convicted, Mulvey faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.