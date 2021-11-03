Former North Tonawanda Girl Scout leader indicted on sex charges

Marty Walton, 32, is accused of sexually abusing two child victims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Girl Scout leader has now been indicted by an Erie County grand jury on sex charges involving two child victims.

State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges virtually arraigned Marty Walton, 32, Thursday morning on the following charges:

One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

Walton, who previously worked as a scout leader for Girl Scouts of WNY, is accused of sexual conduct with the victims at a location in Amherst between March 27, 2020, and May 9, 2020.

Walton also has criminal charges pending in Niagara County. He remains held without bail. If convicted he could face a maximum of 25 years to life behind bars.